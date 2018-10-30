Creative Planning Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,431 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DATA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,572,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,168,000 after purchasing an additional 348,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 4,138.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,681 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 11.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,716,736 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $167,811,000 after purchasing an additional 179,906 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 17.6% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 61.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 959,019 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,743,000 after purchasing an additional 366,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

DATA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.05.

Shares of DATA stock opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. Tableau Software Inc has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $118.08.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tableau Software news, Director Elliott H. Jurgensen, Jr. sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $69,919.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,973.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $332,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,166,007.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 969,063 shares of company stock worth $100,306,003 in the last ninety days. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

