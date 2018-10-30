Creative Planning Acquires 2,593 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.0% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 244,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $404,436.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 15,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $803,818.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,655 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

