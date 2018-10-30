Cowen Prime Services LLC Acquires 8,900 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. eHealth accounts for approximately 7.1% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned about 2.82% of eHealth worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,388,000 after purchasing an additional 296,905 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,377,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in eHealth by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in eHealth by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

EHTH opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.79%. Research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EHTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 30,750 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $763,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,970.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

