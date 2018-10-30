Covia (CVIA) Shares Down 6.6%

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) shares traded down 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.54. 621,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 565,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covia in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Covia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Covia in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Covia from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Covia in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $508.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. American Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,701,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,263,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,866,000.

