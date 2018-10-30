COVESTRO AG/S (COVTY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Shares of COVESTRO AG/S stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.18. COVESTRO AG/S has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

