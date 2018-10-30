County Bancorp Inc (ICBK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of County Bancorp worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 37.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 41.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. County Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $149.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.25.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. Analysts anticipate that County Bancorp Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ICBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on County Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,837.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

