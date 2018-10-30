Cortex (CTXC) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $42.24 million and $1.59 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00004479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Ethfinex, CoinBene and CoinTiger. During the last week, Cortex has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00149292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00241520 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $616.47 or 0.09794053 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinEx, Huobi, CoinBene, DragonEX, UEX, DEx.top, Ethfinex, OKEx, BitForex, Bithumb and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

