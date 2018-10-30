Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,213 Shares of Aetna Inc (AET)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,213 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AET. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Aetna by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,193,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,427,000 after buying an additional 1,154,818 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Aetna by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,023,000 after buying an additional 361,170 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Aetna by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,808,000 after buying an additional 348,979 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Aetna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,616,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Aetna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,734,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,279,000 after buying an additional 261,463 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

Shares of AET opened at $195.13 on Tuesday. Aetna Inc has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $206.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. Aetna had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aetna Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Aetna’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

