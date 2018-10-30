CoreSite Realty (COR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $88.37

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.37 and last traded at $89.96, with a volume of 27978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Realty Iii Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $251,797,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $67,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,001.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,265,350 shares of company stock valued at $253,558,053 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $33,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,420,000 after purchasing an additional 231,701 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 399,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,321 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at about $8,998,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 388.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 81,813 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

