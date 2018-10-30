Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (CMMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.95

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 183831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMMC shares. Cormark raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$2.00 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Company Profile (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

