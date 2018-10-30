Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin expects that the transportation company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “Inline” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $20.10 EPS.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Santander raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

VLRS opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $481.15 million, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.23. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 86,859.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after buying an additional 3,293,693 shares during the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 71 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 12 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 319 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America.

