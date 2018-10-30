ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.46

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 1318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 240,052 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.63% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. It engages in the development of TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B; and CRV431, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

