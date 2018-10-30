Contrasting MICT (MICT) and AVX (AVX)

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) and AVX (NYSE:AVX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MICT and AVX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MICT $18.37 million 0.44 -$8.15 million N/A N/A AVX $1.56 billion 1.66 $4.91 million $0.80 19.23

AVX has higher revenue and earnings than MICT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MICT and AVX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MICT 0 0 0 0 N/A AVX 0 1 1 0 2.50

AVX has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. Given AVX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVX is more favorable than MICT.

Profitability

This table compares MICT and AVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MICT -11.38% -46.74% -12.33% AVX 3.73% 8.84% 7.41%

Dividends

AVX pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. MICT does not pay a dividend. AVX pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AVX has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

MICT has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVX has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of MICT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of AVX shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of MICT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AVX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AVX beats MICT on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MICT

MICT, Inc. develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company also sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide computing solutions to fleet operators and field workforces in work environments. Its vehicle cabin installed and portable tablets offer computing power and communication capabilities that provide fleet operators with visibility into vehicle location, fuel usage, speed, and mileage. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies various customized military computer-based systems, simulators, automatic test equipment, and electronic instruments for the defense and aerospace markets. Its solutions and systems are integrated into critical systems, such as command and control, missile fire control, maintenance of military aircraft, and missiles for use by the Israeli Air Force and Navy, and by foreign defense entities. MICT, Inc. primarily serves application service providers, and solution providers specializing in the mobile resource management markets. The company was formerly known as Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to MICT, Inc. in July 2018. MICT, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale. The Electronic Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic, film, and tantalum capacitors; RF thick and thin film components; ceramic and film power capacitors; super capacitors; EMI filters; thick and thin film packages of multiple integrated components; varistors; thermistors; inductors; resistive products; and passive and active electronic antennas. The Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors, interconnect systems, and sensing and control devices for use in various industries. The Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, RF modules, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The company serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. It markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturers' representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.

