Contrasting Esquire Financial (ESQ) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL)

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

This table compares Esquire Financial and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 19.14% 9.50% 1.43% Grupo Financiero Galicia N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Esquire Financial and Grupo Financiero Galicia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grupo Financiero Galicia 0 3 1 0 2.25

Esquire Financial presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.25%. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 348.23%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than Esquire Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Esquire Financial does not pay a dividend. Grupo Financiero Galicia has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Esquire Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esquire Financial and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $25.91 million 6.87 $3.64 million N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia $4.19 billion 0.76 $503.09 million N/A N/A

Grupo Financiero Galicia has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Grupo Financiero Galicia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services. The company also provides checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, payroll direct deposits, and other services to individuals, businesses, retailers, and professionals; and financial investment alternatives, such as deposits, FIMA mutual funds, government and corporate securities, and shares and trusts. In addition, it offers time deposits; retirement insurance services; life insurance, including employee benefit plans and credit related insurance; property and casualty insurance products, such as home and ATM theft insurance; and insurance brokerage services, as well as issues, credit cards. Further, the company issues deposit certificates and warrants to the agricultural, industrial, and agro-industrial sectors, as well as exporters and retailers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 306 full service banking branches; and 1,982 ATMs and self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.