Contrasting Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) & Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB)

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Two Rivers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 31.86% 14.41% 1.85% Two Rivers Bancorp 17.59% 9.56% 1.00%

69.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Two Rivers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Two Rivers Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Rivers Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eagle Bancorp and Two Rivers Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Two Rivers Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $69.06, suggesting a potential upside of 39.38%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Two Rivers Bancorp.

Dividends

Two Rivers Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Eagle Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Two Rivers Bancorp pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Two Rivers Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Two Rivers Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $353.41 million 4.81 $100.23 million $3.35 14.79 Two Rivers Bancorp $43.70 million 3.00 $6.50 million $0.94 16.31

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Bancorp. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Two Rivers Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Two Rivers Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; residential mortgage loans; and real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, it provides commercial and retail insurance products through a referral arrangement. The company serves sole proprietorships, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations, associations, and individuals, as well as investors. It operates 20 banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 9 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans consisting of single-family detached units, individual condominium units, two-to-four family dwelling units, and townhouses; consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, personal loans, automobile loans, and overdraft protection; participation loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, ACH, direct deposit, coin counting, night depository, corporate business, and telephone and Internet banking services; and safe deposit boxes, debit and ATM cards, money orders, wire transfers, and automated teller machines. It operates 14 branches and 2 loan production offices in Monmouth, Middlesex, Union, and Ocean Counties, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Community Partners Bancorp and changed its name to Two River Bancorp in June 2013. Two River Bancorp was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

