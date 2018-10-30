Contrasting Cardlytics (CDLX) & Synacor (SYNC)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardlytics and Synacor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $130.37 million 3.02 -$19.64 million ($8.02) -2.42 Synacor $140.03 million 0.49 -$9.77 million ($0.27) -6.52

Synacor has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. Synacor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardlytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Synacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics N/A N/A N/A Synacor -3.18% -11.18% -6.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Synacor shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Synacor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cardlytics and Synacor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Synacor 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cardlytics currently has a consensus price target of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.58%. Synacor has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.09%. Given Synacor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synacor is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Summary

Cardlytics beats Synacor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, such as Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

