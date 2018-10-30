Construction Partners (ROAD) vs. CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR (CRWOY) Financial Comparison

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) and CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Construction Partners and CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Construction Partners N/A N/A N/A CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR N/A N/A N/A

CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Construction Partners does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Construction Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Construction Partners and CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Construction Partners 0 0 4 1 3.20 CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Construction Partners currently has a consensus target price of $15.10, indicating a potential upside of 75.38%. Given Construction Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Construction Partners is more favorable than CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Construction Partners and CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Construction Partners $568.21 million 0.78 $26.04 million N/A N/A CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR $101.94 billion 0.04 $2.38 billion N/A N/A

CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Construction Partners.

Summary

Construction Partners beats CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc., an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. Its services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt. It serves customers primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works. The company's Survey, Design and Consulting Services segment provides survey, design, consulting, research and development, feasibility study, and compliance certification services to infrastructure construction projects. Its Engineering Equipment and Component Manufacturing segment designs, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells turnouts and other railway related equipment and materials, steel structures, and engineering machinery. The company's Property Development segment develops, sells, and manages residential and commercial properties. Its Other Businesses segment is involved in mining, financial, service concession arrangements operation, merchandise trading, and other ancillary businesses. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Beijing, China.

