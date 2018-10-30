Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Shares Sold by Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,689,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,861 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,609.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 577,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,022,000 after acquiring an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 248.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,286,000 after acquiring an additional 414,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 384.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 371,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,959,000 after acquiring an additional 294,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $21,198,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.