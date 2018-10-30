Consolidated Edison (ED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Consolidated Edison has set its FY18 guidance at $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.02. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

