Consolidated Communications (CNSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $350.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.29 million. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNSL stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.32 million, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.70. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

CNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

