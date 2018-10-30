ConocoPhillips (COP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post $10.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.27 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $8.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $38.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.31 billion to $39.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.53 billion to $45.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

In related news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,343,454.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,903.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ryan Michael Lance sold 160,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $11,535,812.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,378 shares of company stock worth $20,769,145. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 139.4% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 541.3% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 218,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,151. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

