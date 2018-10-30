Conning Inc. Takes Position in ISHARES TR/AAA A RATED CORP BD (QLTA)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/AAA A RATED CORP BD (NYSEARCA:QLTA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/AAA A RATED CORP BD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/AAA A RATED CORP BD by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/AAA A RATED CORP BD by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/AAA A RATED CORP BD by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/AAA A RATED CORP BD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,503,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/AAA A RATED CORP BD has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $52.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.1309 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This is an increase from ISHARES TR/AAA A RATED CORP BD’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

