Conning Inc. Has $3.12 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,077.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Durbin sold 20,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.87, for a total value of $4,806,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,070 shares of company stock valued at $47,569,729 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.45.

Shares of TMO opened at $228.35 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.51 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

