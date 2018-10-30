Conning Inc. Has $29.47 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $108,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Philip Morris International by 214.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $123,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

