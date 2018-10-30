Connect Group’s (CNCT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Connect Group (LON:CNCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Connect Group from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 106 ($1.39).

LON:CNCT opened at GBX 34.10 ($0.45) on Tuesday. Connect Group has a 12 month low of GBX 58.12 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 139.75 ($1.83).

In other Connect Group news, insider Denise Collis bought 33,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £9,854.78 ($12,877.02).

About Connect Group

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

