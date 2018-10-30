Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SINA Corp (SINA)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in SINA were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 146,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 91,444 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 80,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SINA Corp has a twelve month low of $57.64 and a twelve month high of $124.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.95.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. SINA had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $537.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SINA Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SINA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SINA in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of SINA in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

