Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3 Million Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,538,000 after buying an additional 401,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,952,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 775,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,723,000 after buying an additional 79,356 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 670,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,702,000 after buying an additional 48,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,336,000 after buying an additional 33,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $131.44.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $140.00 price target on Hanover Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

