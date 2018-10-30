Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.47 Million Stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $126,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $162,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

NYSE:SUI opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.07. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $103.74.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $323.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.11%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $119,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $625,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,606,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 367 communities comprising approximately 126,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

