Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 281,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $587,406,000 after purchasing an additional 310,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 95,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $191.04 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.61 and a fifty-two week high of $225.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

