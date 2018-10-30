Conduent Inc (CNDT) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,188,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Conduent were worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Conduent by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 42,353 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,069,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,617,000 after acquiring an additional 101,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conduent to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Conduent news, President David Amoriell sold 33,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $722,133.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNDT opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Conduent Inc has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of -0.03.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Conduent had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

