Condominium (CDM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $434,666.00

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Condominium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Condominium has traded down 50.8% against the US dollar. Condominium has a market capitalization of $434,666.00 and approximately $13,803.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Condominium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00148447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00242986 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $642.72 or 0.10160175 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Condominium

Condominium’s total supply is 739,938,864 coins and its circulating supply is 737,424,062 coins. Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin . The official website for Condominium is cdmcoin.org

Condominium Coin Trading

Condominium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condominium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Condominium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Condominium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Condominium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.