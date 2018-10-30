Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Arista Networks makes up about 1.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 73,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 22,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,396,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Jayshree Ullal sold 76,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $23,489,084.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,115.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $2,521,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,737 shares of company stock valued at $64,326,230 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.64. The stock had a trading volume of 180,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,221. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $177.92 and a one year high of $313.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $519.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 28.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $282.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.48.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

