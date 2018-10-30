Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,804,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,876,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,026,000 after acquiring an additional 271,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,221,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.69. The stock had a trading volume of 226,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,795. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.71 and a 1 year high of $110.70.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.