Concoin (CONX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5,876.00

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Concoin has a total market capitalization of $5,876.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Concoin has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concoin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin . The official website for Concoin is www.concoin.com

Concoin Coin Trading

Concoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

