Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 679.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 72,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $30.71.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 67.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

