Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 57,565.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,555,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,770,000 after buying an additional 4,547,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,599,000 after buying an additional 91,196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,256,000 after buying an additional 125,768 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,972,000 after buying an additional 438,889 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,632,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,061,000 after buying an additional 73,933 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In related news, insider Sean Connolly acquired 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 217,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,646.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown acquired 7,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $249,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,112 shares of company stock worth $849,948. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

