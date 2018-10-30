Compass Diversified (CODI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Shares of CODI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. 260,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,527. The company has a market cap of $968.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.48. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $429.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.86 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 3.45%. Analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 176,648 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,455,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,776,000 after buying an additional 167,352 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $1,889,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 101,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $1,561,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.