Comparing Response Genetics (RGDXQ) & Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) and Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Response Genetics and Meridian Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Meridian Bioscience $200.77 million 3.37 $21.55 million $0.67 23.85

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Response Genetics.

Volatility and Risk

Response Genetics has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bioscience has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Response Genetics and Meridian Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Response Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian Bioscience 0 1 0 0 2.00

Meridian Bioscience has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.13%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian Bioscience is more favorable than Response Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares Response Genetics and Meridian Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A Meridian Bioscience 11.49% 16.97% 11.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Response Genetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Meridian Bioscience pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Response Genetics does not pay a dividend. Meridian Bioscience pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats Response Genetics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Response Genetics

Response Genetics, Inc., a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples. It provides testing services for non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric and gastroesophageal cancer, melanoma and thyroid cancer, breast cancer, and glioma through its ResponseDX: Lung, ResponseDX: Colon, ResponseDX: Gastric, ResponseDX: Melanoma, ResponseDX: Thyroid, ResponseDX: Breast, ResponseDX: Glioma, and ResponseDX: Tissue of Origin test suites. The company also develops tests for other tumor types; and provides technical component and professional component testing services. It serves community based oncologists, pathologists, physician offices, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies through its sales force. The company was formerly known as Bio Type, Inc. and changed its name to Response Genetics, Inc. in August 2000. Response Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand. This segment's products are primarily used in the detection of infectious diseases caused by various bacteria, viruses, parasites, and pathogens. Its products consists of C. difficile, a causative agent for antibiotic-associated diarrhea from a hospital-acquired infection; foodborne products, such as tests for Enterohemorrhagic E. coli and Campylobacter jejuni; H. pylori to detect stomach ulcers; respiratory products; and women's health and sexually transmitted diseases Group B Streptococcu, Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhea, and Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 and Type 2. This segment sells its products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

