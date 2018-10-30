Comparing Leidos (LDOS) and Agilysys (AGYS)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Leidos has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

72.9% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Leidos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Agilysys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 5.04% 18.67% 7.18% Agilysys -5.83% -7.08% -4.88%

Dividends

Leidos pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Agilysys does not pay a dividend. Leidos pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Leidos and Agilysys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 2 5 0 2.71 Agilysys 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leidos presently has a consensus price target of $76.14, indicating a potential upside of 23.15%. Agilysys has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Agilysys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Leidos.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leidos and Agilysys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $10.17 billion 0.91 $366.00 million $3.72 16.62 Agilysys $127.36 million 2.93 -$8.35 million ($0.37) -42.81

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Agilysys. Agilysys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leidos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Leidos beats Agilysys on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, Department of Defense, military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in national security industry. Its solutions include technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to Air Navigation Service providers, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and airport operators; vehicle and cargo inspection system, which enables the scanning of vehicles and cargo that produces a image using a low radiation dose; IT solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; federal environment and infrastructure; and logistics services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation, and life sciences services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience. It also provides support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. Agilysys, Inc. serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

