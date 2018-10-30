Comparing Intersections (INTX) and Cars.com (CARS)

Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intersections and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersections 0 0 0 0 N/A Cars.com 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cars.com has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.10%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Intersections.

Volatility and Risk

Intersections has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Intersections shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.7% of Intersections shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cars.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intersections and Cars.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersections $159.62 million 0.26 -$14.32 million N/A N/A Cars.com $626.26 million 2.82 $224.44 million $2.28 11.11

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Intersections.

Profitability

This table compares Intersections and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersections -0.08% -267.85% 2.08% Cars.com 28.90% 7.78% 4.89%

Summary

Cars.com beats Intersections on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intersections Company Profile

Intersections Inc. provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information. Its services include credit reports, credit monitoring, educational credit scores, and credit education; reports, monitoring, and education about other personal information and risks, such as public records, identity validation, new accounts, and Internet data risks; identity theft recovery services; identity theft cost reimbursement insurance; and software and other technology tools and services under the IDENTITY GUARD brand. This segment also offers breach response services to organizations responding to compromises of sensitive personal information; and Privacy Now with Watson, an identity theft monitoring and privacy advisory solution. The company's Insurance and Other Consumer Services segment provides insurance and membership products for consumers. Intersections Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

