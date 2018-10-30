Comparing Infinity Energy Resources (IFNY) and Precision Drilling (PDS)

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) and Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Infinity Energy Resources has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Drilling has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Infinity Energy Resources and Precision Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Energy Resources N/A N/A -10,921.01% Precision Drilling -9.77% -6.59% -3.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Infinity Energy Resources and Precision Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Drilling 0 3 4 0 2.57

Precision Drilling has a consensus price target of $4.79, indicating a potential upside of 102.00%. Given Precision Drilling’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than Infinity Energy Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infinity Energy Resources and Precision Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Energy Resources N/A N/A -$2.41 million N/A N/A Precision Drilling $1.04 billion 0.67 -$101.85 million ($0.28) -8.46

Infinity Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precision Drilling.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Precision Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Infinity Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Precision Drilling beats Infinity Energy Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinity Energy Resources Company Profile

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. It holds 100% interests in the Perlas Block, which covers an area of approximately 560,000 acres/2,268 kilometers; and the Tyra Block that covers an area of 826,000 acres/3,342 kilometers located in shallow waters offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segment's services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

