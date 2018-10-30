Comparing GNC (GNC) and Green Polkadot Box (GPDB)

GNC (NYSE:GNC) and Green Polkadot Box (OTCMKTS:GPDB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of GNC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of GNC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GNC and Green Polkadot Box’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GNC $2.45 billion 0.12 -$148.85 million $1.35 2.61 Green Polkadot Box N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Polkadot Box has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GNC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GNC and Green Polkadot Box, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GNC 1 2 1 0 2.00 Green Polkadot Box 0 0 0 0 N/A

GNC presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.84%. Given GNC’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GNC is more favorable than Green Polkadot Box.

Profitability

This table compares GNC and Green Polkadot Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GNC -7.06% -57.85% 4.73% Green Polkadot Box N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

GNC has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Polkadot Box has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GNC beats Green Polkadot Box on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise. The company also provides third-party contract manufacturing services. It sells its products under the GNC proprietary brands, as well as under third-party brands. The company operates a network of approximately 9,000 locations under the GNC brand worldwide. It sells its products through company-owned retail stores and its Website GNC.com, as well as third-party Websites; and domestic and international franchise activities. GNC Holdings, Inc. has a strategic partnership and China joint venture agreement with Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Holding Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Green Polkadot Box

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

