Comparing EPR Properties (EPR) & Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

EPR Properties has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.5% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EPR Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. EPR Properties pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EPR Properties has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Medical Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 38.00% 8.63% 4.05% Medical Properties Trust 44.46% 9.12% 3.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EPR Properties and Medical Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 7 1 0 2.00 Medical Properties Trust 1 4 2 0 2.14

EPR Properties currently has a consensus target price of $68.93, suggesting a potential upside of 1.28%. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $14.21, suggesting a potential downside of 4.22%. Given EPR Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Medical Properties Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EPR Properties and Medical Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $575.99 million 8.79 $262.96 million $5.02 13.56 Medical Properties Trust $704.74 million 7.68 $289.79 million $1.35 10.99

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats EPR Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

