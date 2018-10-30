Comparing Electrolux (ELUXY) and Blackridge Technology International (BRTI)

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) and Blackridge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electrolux and Blackridge Technology International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrolux $14.31 billion 0.43 $673.88 million $4.66 8.46 Blackridge Technology International $80,000.00 247.22 -$15.34 million N/A N/A

Electrolux has higher revenue and earnings than Blackridge Technology International.

Dividends

Electrolux pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Blackridge Technology International does not pay a dividend. Electrolux pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Electrolux and Blackridge Technology International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrolux 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blackridge Technology International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Electrolux shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Electrolux shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Blackridge Technology International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electrolux and Blackridge Technology International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrolux 3.68% 22.11% 4.96% Blackridge Technology International -14,201.28% -5,705.10% -186.96%

Risk and Volatility

Electrolux has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackridge Technology International has a beta of -3.49, suggesting that its share price is 449% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electrolux beats Blackridge Technology International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & Small Domestics Appliances; and Professional Products. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, and other small domestic appliances for consumers. It also provides professional products, including food-service equipment for hotels, restaurants, and institutions, as well as laundry equipment for apartment-house laundry rooms, launderettes, hotels, and other professional users. In addition, the company offers hobs, ovens, and hoods for households and professional kitchens; tumble dryers; and water heaters and heat pumps, as well as consumables, accessories, and services. It provides its products under the Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi, Frigidaire, Anova, and Westinghouse brands. The company sells its products to retailers, buying groups, independent stores, and professional users. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Blackridge Technology International

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cyber security solutions for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services in the United States. Its network and server security products are based on its patented Transport Access Control technology that are designed to isolate, cloak, and protect servers and cloud services, and segment networks for regulatory compliance. The company's products are used in enterprise and government computing environments, the industrial Internet of Things, and other cloud service providers and network systems. BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

