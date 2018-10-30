Comparing Ally Financial (ALLY) & Golden Bull (DNJR)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Golden Bull does not pay a dividend. Ally Financial pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ally Financial and Golden Bull, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 0 6 12 0 2.67 Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ally Financial currently has a consensus target price of $32.82, suggesting a potential upside of 35.19%. Given Ally Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Golden Bull.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ally Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ally Financial and Golden Bull’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $9.87 billion 1.04 $929.00 million $2.39 10.16 Golden Bull $6.95 million 15.35 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Bull.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and Golden Bull’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 16.87% 10.22% 0.80% Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ally Financial beats Golden Bull on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment provides automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers. Its automotive finance services include providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans, other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, and fleet financing. This segment also offers financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of high-quality jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies. Its primary focus is on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides digital wealth management and online brokerage platform services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Golden Bull

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.