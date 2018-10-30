Community Health Systems (CYH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Community Health Systems posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Barclays started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

In other Community Health Systems news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $31,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $83,350. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 16.9% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 135,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $1,618,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,213,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 837,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYH stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.69. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

