Community Financial Corp (TCFC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Community Financial were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCFC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 32.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 27.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 47,041 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $166.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.24. Community Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $40.44.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Community Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.33%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts.

