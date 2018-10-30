Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,096 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 20.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 202,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 51,325 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. MED assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

