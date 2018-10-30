Comcast (CMCSA) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MED began coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.64.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Comcast has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 133,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Cox Capital Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,906,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

