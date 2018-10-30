Columbus Circle Investors Increases Position in Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 46.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 701,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,083 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Rapid7 were worth $25,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,555,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,765,000 after purchasing an additional 331,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rapid7 by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Rapid7 by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 317,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7 Inc has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a negative return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $308,774.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 182,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $6,931,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,505,242. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

